Strike by Ola, Uber drivers in Delhi postpone for 15 days due to increase in fuel prices.

After receiving assurances from the Delhi government that their demands for CNG subsidy and fare revision will be considered, drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola have postponed their strike for 15 days. The strike began on Monday, causing major disruption. Commuters were given a respite when autorickshaws began to ply the roads.

The strike has been postponed for a fortnight, according to Ravi Rathore, president of the Sarvodaya Drivers’ Welfare Association. ‘We had a meeting with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday. He assured us that he would consider our demands and asked us to wait for 10 days,’ he said.

‘Today, they have formed a Fare Revision Committee. So keeping these things in mind we decided to postpone our strike for 15 days,’ he told PTI. Cab drivers will return to work on Thursday, according to Mr Rathore. On Wednesday, cab drivers organised a protest at Jantar Mantar to stress their demands.