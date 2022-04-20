‘Turkman Gate 2022’: Owaisi slams BJP, AAP for demolition of Jahangirpuri

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the AIMIM, continues to criticise the BJP and the AAP for removing encroachments in Delhi’s violent Jahangirpur area. During the 1975-76 Emergency, he also turned his guns on Congress, causing the Turkman Gate demolition controversy.

‘Turkman Gate 2022, history tells you those in power in 1976 are a spent force in present times, this BJP & AAP should be remember. Power is not eternal [sic],’he tweeted. When the Indira Gandhi government allegedly ordered the shooting of protesters who were agitating against the demolition of houses in the area, the Turkman Gate demolition in Delhi became infamous for its political oppression and massacre of slum dwellers.

The Supreme Court has ordered a halt to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, which began on Wednesday, April 20, to remove encroachments. The Supreme Court ordered a halt to the demolitions until the case is heard on Thursday.