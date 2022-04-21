3 held for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan during Panchayat poll nomination rally

During a procession of nomination filing for the Panchayat election in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised. When supporters of Md Shakir Hussain (45), who is running for mukhiya, accompanied him to the polling station on Wednesday, they shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad.’

Before filing his nomination for the Panchayat election in Gandey PS area, Shakir Hussain held a roadshow. In a video, his supporters can be seen shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ near the block office gate. The incident’s video has been uploaded multiple times on social media.

Three people, including the mukhiya candidate, have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar Singh. Anil Kumar Singh stated that those who are involved will face severe consequences. More research is being carried out.