4 held after security lapse in convoy of Jharkhand Governor’s wife.

On Wednesday night in Ranchi, a car driven by some college boys overtook and entered the convoy of Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais’s wife, causing a ruckus. The incident occurred about 1 a.m., when Rambai Bais, the governor’s wife, was returning from Ranchi railway station to Raj Bhavan under heavy protection.

The vehicle was overtaken by four boys in a Scorpio car. Their car overturned after a few moments due to a speed-breaker, and they came to a halt in the centre of the road ahead of the convoy. The security system was alerted as a result of this. The lads and the car were turned over to the Gonda police station.

During the interrogation, the students stated that they were Bihar and Delhi residents. The Gonda Police Force has called the students’ families. Raj Bhavan has not filed any formal complaints in this regard. The students would be released after the probe, according to Sadar DSP Prabhat Ranjan Bar.