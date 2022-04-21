Employees Provident Fund Organization adds 14.12 subscribers in February

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has 14.12 lakh net subscribers in February. As per the data released by the Union government, 31,826 net subscriber addition was reported in February 2022 compared to the previous month. A year-on-year comparison shows an increase of 1,74,314 net additions during February 2022 as compared to net subscriber addition in the corresponding month of 2021.

Out of the total 14.12 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 8.41 lakh new members have been enrolled under the social security cover of EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.