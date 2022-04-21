India condemns US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Pak-controlled Kashmir visit.

India today condemned the visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The congresswoman arrived in Pakistan on April 20 for a four-day tour, during which she met with former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his successor, Shahbaz Sharif. In response to a question about her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said it was ‘condemnable.’

‘If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. Condemnable,’ the ministry said.

The Congresswoman is in Pakistan for a four-day visit, from April 20 to 24, where, in addition to engaging with the political leadership in Islamabad, she will work to make this country ours. The ministry called it ‘condemnable.’ She will visit Lahore and “Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office, to have a better understanding of Pakistan’s cultural, social, political, and economic potential.

Kashmir is always a major topic of discussion between Pakistan and the United States, and it was also discussed between Prime Minister Sharif and Ms Omar.