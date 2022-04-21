Indian Railways cancels 124 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 124, changed origin station of 12 and short terminated 10 trains today on Thursday, April 21. The national transporter did not mention any reason for this. . Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka and Visakhapatnam.
The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.
SOME OF THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED ON APRIL 21 ARE:
00103 SAV-ANDI KISAN SPL
BHUSAVAL JN (BSL) – ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)
00107 DVL-MFP KISAN PEXP SPL
DEVLALI (DVL) – MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)
00112 MFP-DD-PUNE PARCEL EXP
DAUND JN (DD) – PUNE JN (PUNE)
00971 KISAN SPECIAL
DAHANU ROAD (DRD) – ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)
00804 QLN – SGTY PARCEL EXP
KOLLAM JN (QLN) – SANKRALL (SEL)
03094 RPH – AZ MEMU PGR SPL
RAMPUR HAT (RPH) – AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)
03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC) – ASANSOL JN (ASN)
05133 ARJ-JNU SPL
AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ) – JAUNPUR JN (JNU)
05266 PPTA-DBG MEMU PASS. SPL
PATLIPUTRA (PPTA) – DARBHANGA JN (DBG)
07329 UBL-BJP INTERCITY EXP SPL
HUBLI JN (UBL) – BIJAPUR (BJP)
07331 SUR-UBL PASSENGER
SOLAPUR JN (SUR) – HUBLI JN (UBL)
08705 R DGG MEMU SPL
RAIPUR JN (R) – DONGARGARH (DGG)
10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON
RATNAGIRI (RN) – MADGAON (MAO)
18413 PRDP-PURI SPECIAL
PARADEEP (PRDP) – PURI (PURI)
Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:
Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey
Step 2 : Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains
Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.
Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.
Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.
