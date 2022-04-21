Indian Railways cancels 124 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 124, changed origin station of 12 and short terminated 10 trains today on Thursday, April 21. The national transporter did not mention any reason for this. . Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka and Visakhapatnam.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier resumes flight to this city

The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

SOME OF THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED ON APRIL 21 ARE:

00103 SAV-ANDI KISAN SPL

BHUSAVAL JN (BSL) – ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)

00107 DVL-MFP KISAN PEXP SPL

DEVLALI (DVL) – MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)

00112 MFP-DD-PUNE PARCEL EXP

DAUND JN (DD) – PUNE JN (PUNE)

00971 KISAN SPECIAL

DAHANU ROAD (DRD) – ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)

00804 QLN – SGTY PARCEL EXP

KOLLAM JN (QLN) – SANKRALL (SEL)

03094 RPH – AZ MEMU PGR SPL

RAMPUR HAT (RPH) – AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)

03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL

BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC) – ASANSOL JN (ASN)

05133 ARJ-JNU SPL

AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ) – JAUNPUR JN (JNU)

05266 PPTA-DBG MEMU PASS. SPL

PATLIPUTRA (PPTA) – DARBHANGA JN (DBG)

07329 UBL-BJP INTERCITY EXP SPL

HUBLI JN (UBL) – BIJAPUR (BJP)

07331 SUR-UBL PASSENGER

SOLAPUR JN (SUR) – HUBLI JN (UBL)

08705 R DGG MEMU SPL

RAIPUR JN (R) – DONGARGARH (DGG)

10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON

RATNAGIRI (RN) – MADGAON (MAO)

18413 PRDP-PURI SPECIAL

PARADEEP (PRDP) – PURI (PURI)

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2 : Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.