Investigation agency files charges against Chitra Ramkrishna

In connection with its investigation into a co-location scam case, the CBI has filed a charge sheet against former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and ex-Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian, officials said Thursday.

According to them, Ramkrishna and Subramanian are both in judicial custody after being arrested by the CBI on March 6 and February 25, respectively. The CBI claims, among other things, that Ramkrishna abused her official position in important decisions in a charge sheet filed in their Special Court here.

The SEBI charged Ramkrishna and others on February 11 with claimed governance violations in Subramanian’s appointment as top strategy advisor and regularly re as group operating officer and advisor to the MD. Ramkrishna told the regulator that an unnamed unknown ‘Yogi’ was helping her in making decisions via email.

After the SEBI report surfaced, the CBI widened its investigation into the co-location scam and detained both of them, telling the court that formless Yogi is none other than Subramanian, who was allegedly the beneficiary of her decisions.