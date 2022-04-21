Kodanad heist and murder case; Dhinakaran calls for justice as police summons VK Sasikala

TTV Dhinakaran, the leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK), stated on Thursday that all those involved in the heist and murder at the Kodanad estate, where former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa spent her summers, should be brought to justice.

VK Sasikala, a former aide to Jayalalithaa, was questioned by the Nilgiris Police in connection with the case on the same day as Dhinakaran’s statement. Sasikala’s nephew is Dhinakaran. According to Dhinakaran, ‘Kodanand was a place where Amma [Jayalalithaa] used to visit frequently. There has been a murder and heist there and like the people in the state we also want the police to find who was behind this and bring them to justice and we believe that the police will do that.’

Sasikala will very certainly be asked about the stolen items from the Kodanad estate. Arukutty, a former AIADMK MLA, was recently questioned by the police in connection with this issue. On April 15, Arukutty was investigated at the Coimbatore Police Special Training Centre.