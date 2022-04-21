Money laundering case; ED files chargesheet against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case against him at the Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Thursday. The ED arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a case filed against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates for allegedly running a terror network in the country.

The ED learned of a 2.75 acre plot of land in Kurla, popularly known as Goawala compound, that Malik purchased from Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and the 1993 serial blasts suspect Sardar Shahwali Khan during the investigation. The money paid by Malik was allegedly used for terror funding, according to ED officials. The transaction took place between 2003 and 2005, and Malik is said to have placed a large number of tenants on the property.

According to sources, the ED has named Nawab Malik, his two firms M/s Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and M/s Malik Infrastructure, Dawood Ibrahim, his aides, and related persons in the chargesheet. This will be the case’s first chargesheet.

The property in two firms controlled by the Maharashtra minister earned Malik and the firms controlled by him and his family members rent of Rs. 11.70 crore. The FBI has also labelled them as ‘proceeds of crime.’