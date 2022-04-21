Nitin Gadkari says Expert committee to probe electric vehicle mishaps

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, set up an expert committee on Thursday to examine incidents involving electric vehicles and offer recommendations. This follows several incidents in Tamil Nadu and other places when e-bikes caught fire and emitted dense smoke. Companies may take prompt steps to recall all defective batches of vehicles, according to Gadkari.

On April 11, an electric bike in Thiruppur, Tamil Nadu, emitted smoke, rekindling concerns about safety of e-scooters. This was the fourth similar event in three weeks, following the death of a father-daughter duo in Trichy when an electric bike exploded.

‘We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles,’ Gadkari tweeted. ‘If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,’ he added.