Noida man facing over dozen cases of loot arrested after gunfight

Officials said a man involved in over a dozen cases of looting in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Noida on Thursday following a gunfight with police in which he was injured. Gaurav was the accused, and he had around 15 cases filed against him in various districts. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G, the police had also declared a reward of 25,000 for his arrest.

‘Today, the police had set up a check near Garhi Chaukhandi village on the Pusta road when a motorcycle reached there but did not stop for checking. The person riding the motorcycle fled the spot, prompting the local police party to chase him and a gunfight broke out between them,’ Mr. Elamaran explained.

‘The accused was injured in retaliatory police firing and was apprehended. His motorcycle has been impounded and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition was seized from his possession,’ he added.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. According to the police, the gunfight occurred under the Phase 3 police station area, and further legal processes are being followed.