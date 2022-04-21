Supreme Court raps Center’s decision to prolong Abu Salem’s sentence beyond 25 years.

The Centre was slapped by the Supreme Court on Thursday for claiming that now is not the ‘appropriate time’ to decide on the sovereign commitment made to Portugal. The government promised that Abu Salem’s sentence would not exceed 25 years when he was extradited.

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, is irritated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ stand. On April 18, 2022, the MHA claimed in an affidavit that it is bound by assurances given to Portugal. The topic of compliance, on the other hand, will not arise until 2030, and will be addressed at that time, subject to available remedies.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh was hearing a plea by convicted gangster Abu Salem, who claimed that his sentence could not be extended beyond 25 years because of an agreement India made with Portugal when he was extradited.

‘Sentence is superfluous. We have to take a call on the effect of that assurance and we cannot postpone the hearing of the appeal on that basis. The GOI cannot say the appellant can’t argue certain things. For the judiciary to consider the effect is not premature,’ The Supreme Court’s order stated.