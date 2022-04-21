Top LeT commander killed in ongoing Baramulla encounter; Incriminating materials recovered

Baramulla: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, on Thursday. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered, police said.

‘Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Operation in progress’, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed it a big success.

Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians & Security Forces personnel incl recent killing of an SPO & his brother, one soldier & a civilian in Budgam district: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/FF0E5Jo0FQ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

‘Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians and security personnel, including the recent killing of JKP’s SPO and his brother, one Soldier and one civilian in Budgam district. A big success for us’, the Kashmir zone of the UT police tweeted.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that three soldiers and one civilian have received minor injuries in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Kumar also revealed that the exact location of the encounter is Malwa.