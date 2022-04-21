Wild bear attack in Jharkhand’s Gumla area, two dead, one critically injured.

A wild bear attacked two farmers in Ambera Nagesia Toli village in Bharano block of Gumla district in Jharkhand, killing two and severely injuring one. The incident occurred on Thursday morning about 6 a.m., when three farmers from the same family went out to plough the field and were suddenly attacked by a wild bear, leaving them no time to defend themselves.

Lalit, who died on the way to Ranchi, and Subhash, who died from his injuries while seeking treatment at RIMS, have been identified. Mangaleshwar, who was critically injured in the incident, was treated at Sisai Referral Hospital before being taken to RIMS Ranchi for further treatment.