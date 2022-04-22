6 terrorists killed in two operations ahead PM Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Six terrorists were killed in two separate operations before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the union region of Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed in the Jalalabad region of Sunjwan, Jammu, in an encounter led by a combined team of police and paramilitary troops.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police received precise information regarding the presence of terrorists in the region, prompting the initiation of a ‘cordon and search operation’. Terrorists opened fire on the search troops, culminating in a gunfight. Two terrorists have been slain so far. Two AK-47 rifles, guns and ammo, satellite phones, and papers have all been found. They appear to have been ‘Fidayeen’ assailants. The operation has begun,’ stated Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone.

In the same operation, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deputy sub-inspector was murdered, while four other troops were injured. Jammu’s chief education officer ordered the closure of all schools within a 5-kilometer radius of the incident location. Another operation is now ongoing in the North Kashmir area of Baramulla. The shootout, which began on April 21, is still ongoing, despite the deaths of four terrorists in the battle. Another terrorist is said to be lurking in the neighbourhood, according to security personnel.

‘Another terrorist was slain (bringing the total to four) in the Baramulla engagement. The operation is still ongoing. Further data will be provided,’ stated Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Kashmir. The operation was deemed a success by the Jammu and Kashmir Police since it resulted in the death of the longest-surviving terrorist commander of Lashker Toiba, Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo. He was one of the Valley’s top ten most sought terrorists. And has been active since 2017 and has been linked to terrorist organizations since 2000.