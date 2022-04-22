80-year-old dies after EV battery being charged in living room explodes

The battery of an electric scooter burst while being charged at their house in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Wednesday, killing an 80-year-old man and injuring four others in his family.

The deceased was identified as B Ramaswamy. According to the authorities, his tailor son B Prakash had been riding the EV bike for a year.

Venkateswarlu, assistant commissioner of police in Nizamabad stated that a case has been filed against a Hyderabad-based startup that built the scooter and the dealer under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death due to negligence).

As per a statement from Three Town police station sub-inspector Sai Nath, Prakash took the battery from the bike at 12.30 am and kept it for charging. The battery allegedly burst about 4 am while his father Ramaswamy, mother Kamalamma, and son Kalyan were asleep in the living room. According to the authorities, Prakash and his wife Krishnaveni were also injured while battling the flames.

Police said that Ramaswamy’s health worsened while the injured were being treated at a private hospital, and he succumbed to his injuries while being moved to Hyderabad for medical care. This is the first instance of its kind in Nizamabad, and the electric car startup is yet to respond.