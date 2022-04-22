Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announces launches flights to this Indian city

Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced that it will operate new flight service to Mumbai. The low-budget air carrier will start the flight service from May 12,2022.

Mumbai is the 7th Indian destination of the air carrier. At present the air carrier operate flights to Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Karachi, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The new service represents the 20th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since launching the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.