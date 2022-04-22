‘Air Canada’ suspends flights between India and North America following Ukraine crisis

NEW DELHI: Following the footsteps of United, Air Canada has discontinued nonstop flights between India and the west coast due to the lengthier path that numerous western carriers are adopting to avoid overflying Russian territory. Air Canada has announced that it would temporarily discontinue its Vancouver-Delhi nonstop flights from June 2 until early September. Previously, United has stopped its Delhi-San Francisco and Mumbai-Newark services for the same reason.

According to Air Canada, the ‘(Vancouver-Delhi) route is operationally limited owing to prolonged flying hours and a necessary refuelling stop due to the current flight routes used to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace. Summer wind and weather conditions in South Asia are projected to exacerbate these limits, rendering the trip impractical during this time.’

Affected clients on Air Canada flights from Vancouver to Delhi from June 2 to September 6 (June 4 to September 8 from Delhi to Vancouver) will be automatically rescheduled on other flights to final destinations without additional expenses. ‘During this time, Air Canada will continue to operate up to 11 weekly flights between Canada and India from its gateways in Toronto (daily) and Montreal (up to four times weekly) since these routes use distinct flight paths,’ the airline said.

The airline claims it ‘remains dedicated to the India market and will resume flights on the Vancouver non-stop route commencing September 6 from Vancouver and September 8 from Delhi. Air Canada continues to constantly watch world events and may reintroduce its Vancouver-Delhi service sooner if conditions allow.’ Western airlines must take substantially longer diversions since they do not fly across Russian airspace. The lengthy flights come at a time when jet fuel prices are at a 14-year high.