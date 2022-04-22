Bank credit surge to Rs 119.88 lakh crore in April

Mumbai: The Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that the bank credit in the country surged by 10.09% to Rs 119.88 lakh crore in the fortnight ended on April 8. The bank deposits gained by 10.06% to Rs 167.42 lakh crore in the same period.

In the fortnight ended on April 8, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108.88 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 152.11 lakh crore. In 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59%t and deposit by 8.94%.