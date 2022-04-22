DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bank credit surge to Rs 119.88 lakh crore in April

Apr 22, 2022, 01:15 pm IST

Mumbai: The Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that the bank credit  in the country surged by  10.09% to Rs 119.88 lakh crore in the fortnight ended on April 8. The bank deposits gained  by 10.06% to Rs 167.42 lakh crore in the same period.

Also Read: State Bank of India urges customers not to pick calls from these numbers 

In the fortnight ended on April 8, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108.88 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 152.11 lakh crore. In 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59%t and deposit by 8.94%.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 22, 2022, 01:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button