Congress related questions in Rajasthan’s Class 12 Board exam sparks controversy

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Political Science Exam, which was held on Thursday, sparked controversy after it included eight questions about the Congress party, the state’s current ruling party.

It’s believed that the questions went too far in praising the political party, as the most of them were on the Congress’ achievements, which has raised some eyebrows.

It’s also the first time the state board exams have included so many questions about any ruling party. However, the Communist Party of India and the Bahujan Samaj Party were mentioned in other questions on the exam.

Take a look at some of the exam’s questions:

– Briefly discuss the Congress as a social and ideological alliance.

– The Era of One Party Dominance and the Congress System- Challenges and Restoration.

– How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections?

– Which party dominated the first three general elections in India and what is happening?

– Under what circumstances did the Congress fight the 1967 general election and what was its mandate? Discuss.

– In the general election of 1971, there was an election for the restoration of Congress. Explain it.

– Who gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao?

– After the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, there was a broad consensus among most of the parties on many important issues. Briefly discuss any two of them.