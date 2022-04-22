CSK record most number of last-ball wins in run chase in thrilling match against MI | Watch

Navi Mumbai: In a thrilling last bowl win, Chennai Super Kings on Thursday registered the most number of last-ball wins in a run a chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai achieved this feat during the clash against Mumbai Indians, where the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni scored 17 runs off the last over and brought his side to another thrilling victory of IPL 2022.

With this win, Chennai have recorded a total of eight last-ball wins in a run a chase, followed by Mumbai Indians with a total of six wins.

In the match, CSK won the toss and followed the trend in this year’s tournament of bowling first. Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma’s 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155. The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher MS Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.

With seven losses in as many games, Mumbai Indians will need a miracle to come back from this position while it was a much needed win for CSK who too are looking for consistency after enduring a poor start to the season.