Delhi Police requested ED to open investigation against main accused in Jahangirpuri violence

Officials said the Delhi Police sent a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an investigation against Ansar, the prime suspect in the Jahangirpuri violence case. The Delhi Police urged in the letter that the financial investigative agency launch an investigation on Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is examining documents submitted by the Delhi Police in connection with Ansar and his role in the Jahangirpuri violence case, according to sources. If the ED finds that Ansar received funds — which were used in the Jahangirpuri violence and violence — from any entity or person, the investigation will be launched. Officials are also looking into Ansar’s bank accounts and property records, according to reports.

According to investigators, Mohammed Ansar is the key conspirator in the Jahangirpuri violence case. He has even been guilty of crimes in the past. The Delhi Police slapped Ansar and four others with the National Security Act (NSA) on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged role in the violence.