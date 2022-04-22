Dhoni finishes off in style against MI; Sir Jadeja bows down| Watch viral video

Mumbai: After the heroic last ball win in a heart-stopping match, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captured the heart of cricket lovers yet again. MS Dhoni was welcomed by a bow by captain Ravindra Jadeja after he showed his demolishing best and helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd match of the IPL 2022 which was played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 21 by 3 wickets.

Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home. What a finish! #TATAIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/oAFOOi5uyJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

The much feared finisher also received a bow from his fellow player Ambati Rayudu, and videos of this act has gone viral on social media.

Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022, scoring 17 runs in the last over alone. With this, CSK registered the most number of last-ball wins in a run a chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and chose to bowl first. MI could only manage 155/7 in 20 overs and that too mostly came from Tilak Varma, who made 51*, and Suryakumar Yadav, who made 32 runs. For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary proved to be a gem as he picked 3/19 in 4 overs, including wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan for ducks in the first over of the match itself.