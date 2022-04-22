IAF focuses on ‘Make in India’ for next mega fighter deal; Read on…

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is working on building 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) within the nation as part of the Buy Global Make in India initiative. ‘The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft projects are already in the works. The IAF would also require the 114 MRFA project in order to retain a competitive advantage over both northern and western foes. We would rather adopt the ‘Buy Global Make in India’ option, which is favoured by the suppliers who are also anticipated to participate in the programme ‘, according to sources in the defence industry.

Three American aircraft are competing, including the F-18, F-15, and F-21 (a modified version of the F-16), as well as the Russian MiG-35 and Su-35, as well as the French Rafale, Swedish Saab Gripen, and Eurofighter Typhoon. The Indian Air Force had also asked these firms’ opinions on the procurement technique that they would like to use in the programme, and the majority of them had indicated a preference for the Buy Global Make in India path solely, they stated.

According to the sources, the force has also requested government instructions on the proposal and when it may advance the project for permission from the Defence Ministry for further action. ‘The two squadrons of the Rafale combat aircraft were completely operational,’ an official claimed, ‘with 35 aircraft already arriving from France and only one jet remaining for delivery’. The IAF would undoubtedly require the capabilities afforded by Rafale, and more planes would be necessary because the two squadrons had barely fulfilled the force’s emergency requirements.

According to the sources, ‘the two Rafale squadrons played a vital role in managing the situation when the Chinese began aggressiveness in the Northern area of Ladakh and were operationalized within a few weeks of their arrival and induction into the IAF’. The 83 LCA Mark 1A will assist the IAF in replacing MiG-series planes like the MiG-23 and MiG-27, which have already been phased out, and the MiG-21s, which are also on the verge of being phased out.