Militant attack kills one CISF jawan and injures four in J&K

On Friday, April 22, 2022, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was killed and four others were injured in a pre-dawn terrorist attack in Jammu. The incident occurred just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu. A bus transporting 15 CISF soldiers for a morning shift was attacked by terrorists at about 4.25 a.m. near Chaddha Camp in Jammu’s Sunjwan region, according to an officer. The CISF jawans replied against the insurgents’ firing and forced them to flee, according to the official.

Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, stated that the terrorists may be holed up in a home. ‘The operation is underway’, stated ADGP Singh. The police stated that they were receiving information regarding the extremists’ movements in Jammu. ‘We roped off the area during the night,’ ADGP Singh explained. The authorities assume that two to three extremists are hidden at the meeting location. On April 23, Prime Minister Modi will pay a visit to Jammu. It is his first since the Centre abolished J&K’s unique constitutional status.

Fourth militant killed in Baramulla

Meanwhile, on Friday morning in Baramulla, another insurgent was slain, bringing the total to four. Five terrorists were apprehended Thursday morning during a search operation in Malwah village, Baramulla district, north Kashmir. The three terrorists murdered on Thursday included wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba ‘commander’ Yousuf Kantroo. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the police.