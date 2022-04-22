‘Nation First’: PM Modi urges civil servants to prioritize the country

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the primary role of government officials was to ensure the country’s unity and integrity, which must not be compromised. ‘Wherever we are in the system, our first obligation is the country’s unity and integrity; there can be no compromise.’ Even local actions should be judged by this standard. Every move we make should be judged on its ability to strengthen the country’s unity and integrity. ‘Nation First’ should always guide our actions,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked at a Civil Services Day ceremony.

Mr. Modi stated that government officials should be devoted to three goals: making a positive difference in the lives of ordinary people, making global choices, and maintaining the country’s unity and integrity. Mr. Modi stated that there should be a shift in the lives of the ordinary people, that their lives should be easier, and that they should be able to experience this ease: ‘Taking the dreams of the common man to a level of resolution is the system’s obligation. This sankalp (resolution) should be carried through until siddhi (complete), and this should be the objective for all of us. We should be there to hold your hand at every step of this trip from sapna (dream) through sankalp to siddhi.’

He stated that, given India’s expanding status and changing profile, it was critical that programmes and governance models be designed in a global context, and that they be revised on a regular basis. Mr. Modi, who also presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, proposed that all training academies online share the award recipients’ processes and experiences on a weekly basis. One of the award-winning ideas may be chosen for execution among a few districts, and the experience may be reviewed during the following year’s Civil Service Day. He stated that during the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ administrators might welcome all previous district administrators and profit from their efforts.

‘Our country, the wonderful culture of India, is not formed up of royal institutions and royal thrones. For thousands of years, we have had a tradition of carrying on the power of the ordinary man,’ he added, adding that this mirrored the county’s ethos of accepting change and modernization while keeping its traditional knowledge.

Mr. Modi exhorted officers to think beyond the box and go beyond the traditional route, saying that governance changes should be the natural posture, experimentative, and in step with the times. ‘We should not be bound by scarcity-era rules and mentalities; instead, we should adopt an abundance-oriented mindset. Similarly, rather than simply reacting to issues, we should anticipate them,’ he stated. He advised the officers to incorporate fundamental reforms such as ‘Swachha Bharat’ and ‘Digital India’ into their personal life in order to assist transform the system’s behaviour.

The Education Department in Gujarat received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration-2021 for innovation, as did the Agriculture Department-Ladakh, the Department of Defence Production, the Departments of Land Resources in West Champaran, Bihar, and Bongaigaon, Assam; and Karnataka received the award for seamless end-to-end service delivery without human intervention.

Under the PM Svanidhi Yojana category, Varanasi in U.P. and Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir were adjudged winners; while for the one-district-one-product category, the award went to Darbhanga in Bihar and Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh; for Poshan Abhiyaan to Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana, and Datia in Madhya Pradesh; and for the ‘Khelo India’ scheme to Churu in Rajasthan and Bishnupur in Manipur.