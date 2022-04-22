Over two dozen students fall sick after consuming ‘de-worming’ tablets in Bihar

After being given ‘de-worming’ tablets on Friday, more than two dozen students at Shah Zubair School in Ghorghat, Bihar, became ill and were admitted to the hospital. On Friday, the children were given Albendazole, a deworming tablet that kills stomach worms, in the Bariarpur block of Munger district.

The students began to have headaches and stomachaches after taking the medicine, and some even vomited. When several students start to faint out, the school was thrown into chaos. For treatment, they were admitted to Bariarpur Public Health Centre. Doctors, on the other hand, have stated that the children are not in danger.

‘All the school teachers were instructed to give de-worming medicine along with vomiting medicine to the children only after the mid-day meal, but the children were given medicine on a hungry stomach, due to which this incident happened,’ Anand Shankar Sharan Singh, Civil Surgeon of Munger Sadar Hospital, said.