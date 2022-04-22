PM Modi releases commemorative coin, postage stamp on 400th Parkash Purab

On the 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and a postage stamp on Thursday. To commemorate the occasion, Modi delivered a speech to the nation from the ancient Red Fort.

‘I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv’, he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations at Red Fort, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/voE4KWRO5Q — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

‘Guru Tegh Bahadur stood against Aurangzeb. The Red Fort is witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities. The guru’s sacrifice protected our values’, he added.

Modi also included the launch of the WHO Global Medical Centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar in his new Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. India will promote traditional medicine throughout the world, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials told that a multi-layered security ring consisting of over 1,000 Delhi Police officers and others from other agencies was deployed at the Red Fort ahead of the Prime Minister’s address. For security reasons, more than 100 CCTV cameras were installed within the Red Fort compound.

The event was organised by the Centre in partnership with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The focus of the presentation was on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings – the Sikh Guru who gave his life to safeguard religion and human values, beliefs, and principles throughout history. At the command of Mughal king Aurangzeb, he was killed for defending Kashmiri Pandits’ religious independence.

Every year on November 24, his death anniversary is remembered as Shaheedi Divas. His noble sacrifice is commemorated at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi.