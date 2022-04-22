State Bank of India urges customers not to pick calls from these numbers

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) urged all its customers not to respond to calls from select numbers. These numbers are allegedly involved in phishing scams. It also advised its customers not to click on phishing links for KYC updates.

‘SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link. Do not engage with these numbers and don’t click on phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI. If a customer receives a phishing email, then he/she can report such matters to the bank at [email protected]’, SBI tweeted.

According to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India reported a total of 4,071 fraud cases between April and September 2021.