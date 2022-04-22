UK PM Boris Johnson to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is on a two-day visit to India will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Boris Johnson reached Delhi late Thursday, where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport. On Friday morning, Johnson will attend a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan and later a wreath-laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. The UK Prime Minister will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. On the same afternoon, the two sides will issue a press statement at around 1 pm at Hyderabad House.

Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday for the start of his two-day visit to India. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad. This is the first time a UK Prime Minister is in Gujarat, India’s fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

According to a statement by British High Commission, Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year as a deal with India is predicted to boost UK’s total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to 3 billion pounds. Johnson will announce a slew of commercial agreements and hold bilateral discussions with a focus on the UK and India’s trade, investment and technology partnership.