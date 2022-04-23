Arvind Kejriwal replies to Himachal CM’s ‘Delhi model not acceptable’ remark

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated on Friday that the Delhi model means an honest government and Himachal Pradesh too will get an ‘honest government’. He was replying to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s ‘Delhi’s model is not acceptable in Himachal’ remark.

Thakur had earlier slammed Kejriwal, saying- ‘He (Kejriwal) is trying to put efforts for his party. These visits will continue till the polls, but comparing Himachal Pradesh with Delhi’s model is not acceptable; societal and political circumstances are different here’. ‘Himachal public has not given a place or respect to a third party ever. So BJP will definitely come to power in Himachal Pradesh’, he added.

To this comment, Kejriwal replied, ‘Delhi model means honest government. Jairam ji says that there cannot be an honest government in Himachal Pradesh because the social and political conditions of Himachal are different? The question is not of circumstances, but of intention, Jairam ji. The intention of ‘you’ is clear. Like Punjab and Delhi, now ‘AAP’ will give honest government in Himachal Pradesh too’.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Saturday. On Friday, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Kangra.