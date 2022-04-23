Man paddleboards to work in UK, saves over 2 lakh a year in petrol and parking costs

Every working individual in the world has a challenge in getting to work on time. And if you live in a metropolis like Mumbai, New Delhi, or New York, you will almost certainly want to live in your workplace because you spend so much of your day caught in traffic. Meanwhile, a man in the United Kingdom is gaining widespread acclaim for devising a novel way for individuals to save time and money when travelling to work from home. Alex Kell, a financial consultant from Gloucester, paddleboards to work, and this unusual mode of transportation saves him over 2,500 pounds (around Rs 2.5 lakh) each year in gas and parking expenditures.

In an interview, Alex said that he has been paddling to work for the past five to six years. Not only that, but he relocated to a place a few years ago that put him right on the water, and because of the ideal position, he not only paddle boarded in his spare time but also utilised it as his daily commute. ‘A couple of years ago I moved to a location that put me right on the water, so it allowed me to paddleboard not only in my leisure time but also as my daily commute’, he said.

Alex frequently shares his paddling experience on social media. He further noted that his unique commute not only provides him with much-needed time but also helps him in unwinding the stressful day at the office.

While detailing the benefits of paddleboarding to his work, Alex said, ‘You don’t get the traffic, you don’t get the usual rush of the morning’, adding that in comparison to riding by automobile, the unusual commute is lot more leisurely, as there is no one behind you or in front of you.