Mauritius PM visits Varanasi, offers prayers at Vishwanath Temple

On Thursday, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth paid a visit to Varanasi and the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He is now on an eight-day official visit to India, where he conducted bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the second time a Prime Minister has visited the temple through new passageways after the Kashi Vishwanath temples were restored under PM Modi’s leadership. Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s sanctum sanctorum a few weeks ago.

On Wednesday, April 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fruitful bilateral talks with visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. PM Modi stated in a tweet that the two countries had conducted a productive round of talks on bilateral cooperation and trade, adding that the collaboration between India and Mauritius will deepen across several industries in the future.

‘Held productive discussions with PM @KumarJugnauth. We talked about further deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius across different sectors’, PM Modi tweeted.