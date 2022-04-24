8 of top 10 companies lose over Rs 2.21 lakh crore market capitalization

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 8 of top -10 companies declined by Rs 2,21,555.61 crore last week in the share market. Infosys and HDFC Bank are the worst hit companies. The market valuation of Infosys plunged by Rs 68,548.8 crore to Rs 6,67,062.55 crore. The market capitalization (mcap) of HDFC Bank shed by Rs 60,536.97 crore to reach Rs 7,51,801.60 crore. HDFC has been knocked out of the country’s ten most valued companies in market capitalization after this.

The market capitalization (m-cap) of Bharti Airtel’s valuation slipped by Rs 30,127.49 crore to Rs 4,05,723.51 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services plummeted by Rs 18,094.01 crore to Rs 13,21,594.47 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 15,261.09 crore to Rs 4,46,587.56 crore and Bajaj Finance went lower by Rs 13,264.96 crore to Rs 4,30,420.83 crore.

Also Read; Foreign Portfolio Investors sell shares worth Rs 12,300 crore in Indian market

The mcap of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 10,376.97 crore to Rs 5,19,362.62 crore, and Hindustan Unilever Limited shed by Rs 5,345.32 crore to Rs 5,00,392.45 crore.

Only Reliance Industries and Adani Green Energy has remained the gainers in the top ten list. The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 1,39,357.52 crore to reach Rs 18,66,071.57 crore. The market capitalization of Adani Green gained by Rs 3,698.89 crore to Rs 4,51,749.88 crore.