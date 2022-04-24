Bible in classrooms triggers row in Karnataka school

Clarence High School in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has received parent assurances that their children will not object to their children carrying the holy book Bible to school. Certain right-wing parties have reacted to the new directive, calling it a violation of the Karnataka Education Act.

Non-Christian students are being forced to read the Bible, according to Hindu Janajagruti Samithi State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda. According to the group, non-Christian students are also joined in the school and are being forced to learn Bible teachings. The school, on the other hand, defended its position, claiming to give a Bible-based education.

‘You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School,’ says a parent declaration on the admission application form for Grade 11.

The state government has announced plans to teach the Bhagavad Gita in schools, with the chief minister stating that a decision on whether or not to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum will be made following discussion.