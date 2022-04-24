Loudspeaker row; Maharashtra govt calls all-party meeting on Tuesday

The Maharashtra government convened an all-party conference on the issue of loudspeakers at religious sites on Monday, April 25, to ensure that there are no law-and-order issues.

The meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow at 11.30 a.m. by the state home minister. Kirit Somaiya, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will also be present.

Meanwhile, on April 25, at 10.15 a.m., a BJP delegation will meet with the Home Secretary in Delhi in connection with the assault on Somaiya.