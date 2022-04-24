Sakshi Maharaj says Police won’t save you, keep bottles and arrows at home in case mob attacks

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj sparked controversy on social media on Sunday by urging citizens to equip their homes with ‘cold drink bottles and arrows’ in case a crowd attacks their homes or neighbourhoods.

Sakshi Maharaj MP has made headlines for controversial views, posted on Facebook, ‘If this crowd comes suddenly to your street, neighbourhood or house, there is a remedy for it… For such guests, every house should have one or two boxes of cold drinks and some arrows. Jai Shri Ram.’

Along with his message, he included a photo of a crowd of people armed with lathis charging down a street. ‘The police will not come to save you, but will instead hide to save themselves. After these people do ‘jihad’ and leave, the police will come with lathis and form an investigation committee after everything is over,’ He added.