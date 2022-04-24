Stalin says, attempts being made to divide Tamil Nadu on caste and religious basis

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said on Sunday that attempts are being made to divide the state along caste and religious lines, and urged citizens to fight back.

Stalin, speaking at an event in Chennai, said, ‘Attempts are being made to divide Tamil Nadu on caste and religion. Some people want to stop the development of the state by dividing us. The people of Tamil Nadu should realise this and act. Only a peaceful country can achieve all kinds of development.’

‘We made a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly [against CAA]. AIADMK voted in favour of CAA, but we not only opposed it but also did a signature campaign,’ Stalin added, referring to the signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

MK Stalin, proposed the resolution, claiming that the bill violated constitutional secular values and would be harmful to religious harmony in the country. The CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December 2019, allows non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians — to apply for Indian citizenship in order to escape persecution in their own countries. People from these communities who arrived in India before December 31, 2014 would not be considered illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.