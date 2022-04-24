Using a smartphone could leak your identity, violating your privacy: Study

According to researchers, the time a person spends on multiple smartphone applications is enough to identify them from a broader group in more than one out of every three situations, with serious consequences for security and privacy. Researchers from the Universities of Lancaster and Bath examined 780 people’s smartphone data. They gave statistical models 4,680 days of app usage data. Each of these days was associated with one of the 780 users, allowing the models to learn about people’s daily app usage patterns.

The researchers then tested whether models could identify an individual when provided with only a single day of smartphone activity that was anonymous and not yet paired with a user. ‘Our models, which were trained on only six days of app usage data per person, could identify the correct person from a day of anonymous data one-third of the time,’ said David Ellis from the University of Bath. While this may not appear to be much, when the models predicted where the data belonged, it might also produce a list of the most to least likely choices.

The findings, which were published in the journal Psychological Science, demonstrated that it was feasible to view the top ten most likely persons to whom a certain day of data belonged. The right user would be in the top ten most likely possibilities around 75% of the time. ‘In practice, a law enforcement investigation aiming to identify a criminal’s new phone using the information of their prior phone use may decrease a candidate pool of about 1,000 phones to 10 phones, with a 25% chance of missing them,’ stated Lancaster University’s Professor Paul Taylor.

As a consequence, the researchers warn that software given access to a smartphone’s routine activity tracking might make a fair prediction about a user’s identity even if they were signed out of their account. There is no surveillance of discussions or behaviors within the applications themselves, thus identification is possible.

‘We discovered that consumers had regular patterns in their program usage behaviors on a daily basis, such as utilizing Facebook the most and the calculator app the least. In support of this, we demonstrated that two days of smartphone data from the same individual revealed more similarity in-app usage patterns than two days of data from different persons ‘, Heather Shaw from Lancaster University said.

As a result, it is critical to recognize that app usage data alone, which is frequently gathered automatically by a smartphone, have the ability to identify a person’s identity. While this sort of data provides new potential for law enforcement, it also offers privacy issues if it is mishandled, according to the researchers.