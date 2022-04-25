CSK team dances to ‘Two Two Two’ from ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, Vighnesh Sivan reacts..

Chennai: A dance video of Chennai Super Kings team to the popular number ‘Two Two Two’ from the upcoming film, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, a light-hearted rom-com starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha has gone viral on social media. To this, film maker Vignesh Shivan reacted with ‘Yellove’.

On Saturday night, the social media unit of the CSK team chose to release a video clip of the entire team having fun, dancing to the popular number, ‘Two two-two Too two-two tutu tutu I love you too, Nijama I love you too’. Along with the video clip, the social media unit of the team, choosing to play with words, wrote: ‘Saturday Night Party Mood: Kaathuvaakula Konjam (yellow heart-shaped icon) to the Superfans! We Yellove you two!’

Wowwww ?????????????? that’s sooo cool #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal We Yellove you TwooooMillionnnn??????? https://t.co/F5WsriSqfj — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) April 23, 2022

The tweet thrilled Vignesh Shivan, who promptly responded to the tweet, saying: ‘Wowwww! That’s sooo cool! ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ We Yellove you TwooooMillionn!’

Director Vignesh Shivan’s production house, Rowdy Pictures, too was quick to seize the opportunity, and tweeted, ‘Super Kings vibing for our king Anirudh’s ‘Two Two Two’. All we need is Yellove’.