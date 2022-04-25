‘Soorya found a purpose’: Sunny Deol shares ‘lost in thoughts’ pic

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol unveiled his look from his upcoming project ‘Soorya’ through his social media handles on Sunday, and dropped a picture in which he is seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts.

Describing his character, Sunny wrote, ‘He had all the happiness, but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But Soorya found a purpose….#Soorya’.

His salt and pepper look garnered a lot of comments and appreciations from netizens. As per reports, ‘Soorya’ is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller ‘Joseph’. The film will be directed by M. Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too. Other details about the movie have not been revealed yet. Apart from ‘Soorya’, Sunny is also working on ‘Gadar 2’ along with Ameesha Patel.