Masks made mandatory again in Kerala; To impose fine on violators

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has made masks compulsory again owing to the rise in the number of Covid cases. Individuals will now have to wear masks in public places, at their workplace, during gatherings and while travelling. The state had eased several Covid restrictions due to the significant fall in the number of Covid cases earlier.

Also read: Gold smuggling case: Customs raids Muslim League leader’s house in Kochi

Strict action will be taken against those who are found violating the mask rule as per the Disaster Management Act. Fine will be charged if a person is found without wearing masks in public places or workspaces. However, the GO doesn’t specify the penalty for not wearing masks. Tamil Nadu and Delhi recently enforced strict rules over wearing of masks.