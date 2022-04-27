Radhika Apte wraps up Vikram Vedha shoot, says ‘Felt nice to get back on set’

Another remake is generating excitement as Bollywood continues to profit from the recreating of popular South flicks. We are talking about the film Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the same-named Tamil neo-noir action-thriller film, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from Saif and Hrithik, Radhika Apte plays a pivotal role in this Pushkar-Gayatri flick.

According to a recent update, Radhika has now completed the filming of Vikram Vedha. She wrapped the shoot of a 10-day schedule in Mumbai recently. Radhika stated that she had a great time filming for Vikram Vedha and also praise Saif Ali Khan. This is Radhika’s third collaboration with Saif, following their 2018 films Baazaar and Sacred Games Season 1. ‘It was a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, and I had a lovely time. It felt nice to get back on the set. I love the energy that I missed so much. I had previously filmed only a small chunk of the film and wrapped up most of my major portions only now. Having worked with Saif before, I am happy that we collaborated again. The film brings together a passionate bunch of people’, Radhika shared.

The team is expected to conclude the filming by the end of this month. Meanwhile, Hrithik, who will play Vedha in the film, has been driving his fans into a frenzy by sharing breathtaking photos of himself channelling his inner Vedha on social media. Hrithik and Saif are working together for the first time in this film.