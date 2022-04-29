14-year-old gives birth to child

Four days ago, a 14-year-old rape victim gave birth to a baby boy at Dufferin Hospital. In January, a minor boy was charged in connection with the incident at Sarai Mamrez police station. The minor accused was caught and taken to a juvenile home, where he was charged.

Suman Pandey, Sushma Shukla, and Akansha Sonkar, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), visited Dufferin Hospital lately and found the incident. Akhilesh Mishra, chairman of the CWC, and Arvind Kumar, a member, acted quickly and took the victim child to the state child shelter.

On Friday, the CWC chairman ordered the victim to be taken to a women’s shelter and filed a FIR under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act). The SHO has been asked about why the case was not raised to the CWC’s attention. The case has also been reported to the State Child Protection Commission.