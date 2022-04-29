5 arrested in Pune including BJP leader in police recruitment scam

Five people have been arrested in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam by the Karnataka Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID). The five were arrested in Pune, including the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi.

‘We have arrested Divya and Archana, Saddam (driver), Suresh Kalidas (assistant) and Sunanda (maid). All of them were arrested in Pune by the CID. The investigation is on and they will be brought to Karnataka,’ Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated.

‘There have also been allegations that more than one exam centre was involved in the PSI recruitment scam. As a result, the government has decided to cancel the whole exam that was conducted,’ the home minister stated. ‘54, 289 candidates had taken up the exams. They’ll be given another exam. This is apart from the accused candidates. The rest can take up the new exam,’ he added.

The CB-CID had already arrested seven people in Karnataka on accused of running a recruitment scam. The written exam was held on October 3, 2021, at 92 locations around the state. Following the announcement of the results, some discrepancies were found, requiring an internal investigation.