Ammonia gas leaked from factory in Haryana’s Jhajjar, triggers panic

On Thursday evening, a gas leak was reported at a factory in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. A factory that produces ‘Kathha’ was reported to have a leak of ammonia. Locals were frightened by the incident. Breathing problems and vomiting were reported by some people in the area. Fire teams, police officers, and administrative officials hurried to the scene after receiving information.

‘Incident of ammonia gas leakage reported. Three ambulances and 3 to 4 fire brigades are at the spot. Advised people to wear masks,’ Jhajjar’s Deputy Commissioner, Jag Niwas, stated. The factory was evacuated by the fire brigade personnel. Ambulances were also dispatched to the spot. Many people were then taken to the hospital.

More information is awaited.