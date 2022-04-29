Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee meeting discussed opposition unity

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, and Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, met in the national capital today for the first time since their parties involved contested the Goa assembly elections recently.

After the Trinamool Congress chose to run in Goa, where Mr Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, had already been preparing to run, there was talk of tense relations between the two Chief Ministers. Mr Kejriwal faced a challenge when the Trinamool entered the Goan political arena. The buzz over worsening political ties between Mr Kejriwal and Ms Banerjee was put firmly in the past tense during today’s half-hour meeting between the two.

What the two leaders discussed in their meeting has not been made public by the AAP or the Trinamool Congress. According to sources, both men discussed opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming presidential election.

‘It was a courtesy call,’ a Trinamool leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Mr Kejriwal was congratulated by Ms Banerjee on his party’s victory in Punjab, according to the leader. The two met in Delhi at the house of Abhishek Banerjee, a Trinamool MP and Ms Banerjee’s nephew. Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Banerjee are seen as the main opposition faces for 2024, with the Congress on the back foot.