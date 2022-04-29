Assam court grants bail for Jignesh Mevani in woman assault case

A local court in Assam’s Barpeta has granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who was arrested last week for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman police officer. This evening, the legislator is expected to be released from jail.

Mevani was given bail on Monday after being arrested by the Assam Police on April 20 in Gujarat for reportedly tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the MLA was re-arrested in a case filed against him for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a woman police officer during transit, even before a Kokrajhar court could begin hearing his plea.

Before being released tomorrow, the Independent MLA, who filed a bail petition in connection with the case on Thursday, would most likely be taken to Kokrajhar.