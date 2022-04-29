Bombay High Court allows two death row convicts to continue education while in prison.

The Bombay High Court permitted convicts who were sentenced to death in 2017 for raping and killing a minor girl to continue their education while in jail through an open university.

The convicts’ desire to pursue education was ‘welcomed,’ according to an order issued on April 18 by a bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak, who directed Yerwada prison authorities to ‘adopt a humanitarian approach’ and ‘extend necessary assistance’ to let them pursue their studies.

In November 2017, a trial court sentenced Jitendra Shinde and Nitin Bhailume to death for raping and murdering a minor girl in Kopardi, in the state’s Ahmednagar district, in 2016. The Maharashtra government appealed to the High Court to have the death sentence confirmed, while Shinde and Bhailume appealed to the High Court to have their convictions overturned. Both cases are currently pending at the HC. In 2019, the two filed a petition in the HC, requesting that they be allowed to study while in prison.